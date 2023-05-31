Governor Kondratiev announced a fire at the Afipsky refinery in the Krasnodar Territory due to a UAV

A fire broke out at the Afipsky oil refinery (refinery) in the Krasnodar Territory, previously due to a drone hit. About this in Telegram-channel said the governor of the region Veniamin Kondratiev.

“In the Seversky district, a fire on the territory of the Afipsky refinery. One of the fuel oil distillation units is on fire. The preliminary reason is the arrival of the UAV,” said the head of the Kuban.

Kondratiev added that fire brigades of the enterprise are working on the spot, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and emergency services also arrived, the fire was localized on an area of ​​100 square meters.

The governor said that there were no casualties, he also noted that he was keeping the situation under personal control. Later head of the region clarifiedthat the fire at the Afipsky refinery was completely eliminated.

Earlier it was reported that Krasnodar on the night of May 26, was attacked by drones. The air defense system worked over the city, but at least one drone exploded, crashing into an office building on Morskaya Street. Later, a video of a drone flight appeared on the network.