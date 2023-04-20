In the Jewish Autonomous Region, a freight train crushed two people to death

On the morning of April 20, a freight train crushed two people to death in the Jewish Autonomous Region. About it reported in the Telegram channel of the Eastern Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Russian Investigative Committee.

The tragedy occurred at the controlled railway crossing of the Ying station of the Far Eastern Railway. Presumably, the man and woman wanted to cross the tracks in front of the approaching locomotive, ignoring safety regulations.

According to investigators, the driver gave a horn and tried to brake urgently, but failed to avoid the collision. Both victims died at the scene from their injuries. An investigation has begun.

Earlier it was reported that in St. Petersburg, a man was cut off part of his hand after falling under a train in the subway. The passenger fell on the way at the Grazhdansky Prospekt station. The lobby had to be closed to the entrance.

In January in Moscow, a passenger died after falling on the way at the Kotelniki station on the Tagansko-Krasnopresnenskaya metro line.