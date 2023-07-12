In the Khabarovsk Territory, the Amur tiger attacked the inspector of hunting supervision, he was hospitalized

In the Khabarovsk Territory, a tiger attacked a hunting inspector. This was announced by the Amur Tiger Center in Telegram-channel.

“The incident happened in the vicinity of the Mayak village of the Nanai district. The inspector investigated the area after a message from a local resident about the loss of a dog and, entering the forest, found a predator near the prey, ”they specified.

The injured Russian was taken to the hospital. More accurate data on his condition is not yet available. Specialists are working at the scene of the incident, who will find out all the circumstances of the incident.

The number of conflict situations with Amur tigers in the Khabarovsk Territory has increased over the past year. This, in particular, is due to the decline in the wild boar population – the animal was banned from hunting in the Russian region for three years.

Earlier in the Khabarovsk Territory, an exhausted tiger attacked a lumberjack in the Lazo area. As a result, the victim received minor injuries.