Baza: in the Perm Territory, the head of the traffic police of the Gornozavodsky district committed suicide

In the Perm Territory, the head of the traffic police of the Gornozavodsky district committed suicide. It is reported by the edition of Baza in Telegram-channel.

The man’s body was found in the office. They also found his service weapon and a suicide note. He was divorced, he left two children and a loan.

