Mash: in the Rostov region, the gunner of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who had been hiding in the Russian Federation for seven years, was detained

Law enforcement officers in the Rostov region detained a man posing as a homeless man who fled to Russia seven years ago after it turned out that he was a gunner for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and was helping Kiev strike targets in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) ), reports Telegram-Mash channel.

It is noted that the 57-year-old suspect was detained for petty hooliganism after drinking alcohol in a public place, during which it turned out that he collaborated with the Kyiv authorities.

“For at least four months, he leaked to the curators the location of the military facilities of the DPR army, helped direct and correct strikes,” the statement said.

As a result, the man was figured out and he was forced to flee to Russia and pretend to be homeless, from time to time doing small part-time jobs without registration.

Earlier it became known that employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) are filming videos based on pre-written texts with fake “confessions” of Russian prisoners of war and other statements that discredit the Russian Armed Forces.