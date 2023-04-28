In the Orenburg region, a driver knocked down a child on a horse to death

In the Orenburg region, a motorist killed a 14-year-old child who was riding a horse to death. About it informs “KP Orenburg” with reference to the department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Russian region.

The incident took place in the village of Krasnokholm on April 27. The horse on which the boy was riding ran out to the intersection, where it was run over by a Nissan driver.

As a result of the incident, the child and the animal died on the spot from their injuries, and the car received severe mechanical damage. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by law enforcement officers.

Earlier it was reported that on the highway in the Vladimir region, the driver of a foreign car knocked down a 14-year-old schoolgirl on a horse and was caught on video. The girl was taken to the hospital with various injuries.