In Dagestan, the director of a private medical center Kurbanmagomedova stole 65 million rubles

In Dagestan, Albina Kurbanmagomedova, head of the medical diagnostic center, stole 65 million rubles from the Social Insurance Fund. On Monday, December 19, reports Telegram-channel Mash Gor.

The director of the medical center forged documents and issued a license to conduct medical activities – the list of services provided included servicing cancer patients. Kurbanmagomedova also managed to include the clinic in the insurance program. Later, the director from the Russian region doubled the number of patients who applied and took possession of 107 million rubles, more than half of which were obtained illegally. The figurant was ordered to return the stolen property and was sentenced to two years in prison.

