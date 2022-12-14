Eight people were injured in a bus collision with a military tractor near Voronezh

A passenger bus collided with a military tractor in the Olkhovatsky district of the Voronezh region, eight people were injured as a result of the incident. This was stated by a representative of the Unified Duty Dispatch Service (EDDS) of the Olkhovatsky district, writes TASS.

All the victims were taken to the hospital after an accident in the Russian region. The EDDS explained that the bus was traveling from Luhansk to Belgorod, a MAZ 537 military tractor drove into public transport.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, among the victims there are no people with serious injuries.