In the Kemerovo region, a court sentenced a 14-year-old local resident and his two 15-year-old friends to one and a half years of suspended imprisonment for car theft. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The teenagers were found guilty under Article 166 (“Wrongful taking of a car”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. They cooperated with the investigation, repented of their actions and were given a suspended sentence.

According to investigators, in June 2023, the convicts decided to go for a ride in someone else’s car. At night they came to a car parked in the yard and entered the car. They managed to start the engine, so the two defendants went for a ride in the car around the city. The minor driving the car lost control and the car overturned. Then the convicts left the vehicle on one of the city streets and fled the crime scene.

