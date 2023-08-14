Residents of Makhachkala blocked the highway due to a long lack of water in their homes

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan said that about 150 residents of the suburbs of Makhachkala entered the federal highway Astrakhan-Makhachkala, blocking the movement of vehicles. The reason for this was the long absence of water in their homes. RIA News.

“The purpose of the gathering is to draw attention to the prolonged lack of water in their homes,” the department said.

It is noted that in connection with the incident, a conflict arose between the people who blocked the road and the drivers who were prevented from driving along the highway. Law enforcement officials managed to resolve this situation, after which the traffic resumed.

