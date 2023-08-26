In Yakutia, the driver of a shift bus died in an accident, eight passengers were injured

The press service of the traffic police department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia reported an accident with a shift bus in the Neryungri district of Yakutia, in which one person died and eight more were injured, reports RIA News.

“According to preliminary data, the driver of the URAL 32551-0010-41 car, born in 1993, lost control of the vehicle, as a result of which he allowed the exit from the road, followed by a rollover,” the department said.

It is noted that the driver died from his injuries before the arrival of doctors on the scene. In addition, eight people received injuries of varying severity. The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that right before the accident, the driver shouted to the passengers that the car had problems with the braking system, which, presumably, caused the accident.

Earlier it became known that two minibuses collided in Yakutia on the Vilyui federal highway. As a result of the accident, one person died and 14 others were injured.