In the Kirov region, law enforcement officers will receive data from inspections of egg producers

The governor of the Kirov region, Alexander Sokolov, instructed law enforcement officers to give the results of internal inspections carried out by the authorities regarding chicken egg producers, according to his statement. Telegram-channel. According to the politician, the data will be transmitted “today,” and those in the region who “work on the principle of solidarity with residents” will be supported.

Sokolov called the five percent reduction in egg prices insufficient and ordered the creation of a working group in the region to control the cost of food products and fuel. Speaking about egg prices, he complained that “suppliers decided to make excess profits,” and also promised to report all facts of price inflation to the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS).

In mid-December, against the backdrop of rising prices for eggs and chicken meat, another head of the region, the governor of the Novosibirsk region, Andrei Travnikov, said that explanations for the rise in prices for fuel and veterinary drugs were “unpromising.” The head of the region then indicated that the cost of other food remains the same, and “the borscht set is getting cheaper,” so he does not mind if the supervisory authorities “take a close look” at this situation.

Chicken eggs in 2023 have risen in price in Russia by more than one and a half times. Against this background, the FAS began to initiate cases against the manufacturers of these products in a number of Russian regions. At the same time, it was also reported that agreements had been concluded locally to stabilize prices for eggs, thanks to which prices have already begun to fall. The Russian authorities are also taking various measures aimed at stabilizing the market. In particular, it was decided, starting January 1, 2024, to zero out customs duties on the import of 1.2 billion eggs from friendly countries into the country for six months.