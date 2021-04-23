The authorities of the Penza region decided to extend the May holidays. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the acting governor Oleg Melnichenko.

Melnichenko announced that May 11 will be declared a regional holiday. He also compared the weekend of May 1-11 with “the second New Year’s holidays” and stressed that there were corresponding consequences from this. “We need to organize ourselves even more seriously,” summed up the acting head of the region.

Earlier on Friday, April 23, Putin announced the days between May holidays as days off: from May 1 to May 10, Russians will rest. The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova made a corresponding proposal. According to her, this must be done to combat the coronavirus, since the situation may become more complicated.

Initially, the Russians were supposed to rest from the 1st to the 3rd in connection with the celebration of Labor Day, from May 8 to 10 in connection with Victory Day. April 30 is a pre-holiday working day, so it is one hour shorter.