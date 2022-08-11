Rospotrebnadzor again recommended wearing masks in the Kaliningrad region due to COVID-19

Against the backdrop of an increase in the incidence of COVID-19, the regional department of Rospotrebnadzor for the Kaliningrad region again recommended wearing masks in public places and in transport if it is impossible to ensure social distance. This is mentioned on site departments.

Rospotrebnadzor clarified that the recommendation particularly applies to the elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases.

“In connection with the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus infection, the Office of Rospotrebnadzor in the Kaliningrad region recalls preventive measures. Experts strongly recommend the use of masks in transport and public places where social distancing is not possible.

The department also reminded of the need to be vaccinated against coronavirus every six months. “Regular revaccination helps maintain the necessary level of immunity,” the Rospotrebnadzor noted.

Earlier, the Russians were called the main risk areas for infection with COVID-19 in the resorts. According to immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov, the main areas of risk of infection with COVID-19 are not only beaches, but also enclosed spaces: cafes, nightclubs and public transport. In addition, the likelihood of becoming infected is greater if a person gets to rest “on the bed” and uses several modes of transport.