The head of the Irkutsk region Kobzev imposed a ban on the use of drones in the region

In the Irkutsk region, a ban on the use of drones was introduced. This was announced by the head of the Russian region Igor Kobzev in his Telegram-channel.

According to the politician, this decision will be valid from 18:00 (13:00 Moscow time) on May 7 to 18:00 on May 10. At the same time, he noted that the ban also applies to quadrocopters.

In addition, Kobzev explained that the restriction would be lifted only for public authorities and local governments. This decision will also affect enterprises that fulfill the state defense order within the framework of the functions assigned to them. “The ban on drone flights will remain in effect until further notice,” he said.

On the night of May 3, Ukraine made an attempt with the help of two drones to strike at the residence of the President of Russia in the Kremlin. On the website of the head of state, the attack was called a terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin, who was not in Moscow at that moment. Kyiv denies allegations of involvement.