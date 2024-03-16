In the Belgorod region, school classes were celebrated due to shelling

In the Belgorod region, schools and lyceums scheduled for March 18 and 19 were canceled due to ongoing shelling from Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram.

The decision concerns the Belgorod, Borisov, Volokonovsky, Krasnoyaruzhsky districts, Grayvoronsky, Valuysky, Shebekinsky and Yakovlevsky urban districts, as well as the regional center, he explained. The regional authorities will also recommend that universities take similar measures.

In addition, shopping centers in Belgorod and the Belgorod region will be closed on March 17 and 18.

On March 16, Ukrainian troops again shelled the Belgorod region. Three settlements in the region came under attack at once. During the morning shelling from the Vampire MLRS, five people were injured, two of them could not be saved.