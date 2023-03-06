Governor Gladkov announced that the air defense system in Novy Oskol had worked, three missiles were shot down

In Novy Oskol, Belgorod Region, the air defense system (AD) shot down three missiles. This was announced by the governor of the Russian region bordering Ukraine Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram-channel.

“The consequences on the ground are being specified. We already know about one victim, a man with shrapnel wounds to his hand. The ambulance team has already left for the place, ”Gladkov wrote.

The governor added that power lines in the Novooskolsky district were damaged. Emergency services are on the scene.

A day earlier, on March 5, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at the village of Shchetinovka in the Belgorod region. Then the projectile damaged the barn on the territory of the agricultural enterprise, as well as power lines.

On October 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a medium level of response in eight regions, including the Belgorod region. This implies, in particular, strengthening the protection of public order and an increased level of security at energy facilities.

In addition, in the Belgorod region, the authorities introduced the level of terrorist threat indefinitely after Putin’s decree. Similar measures have been taken in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, as well as in the Crimea.