In Bashkiria, bears attacked a shepherd and a mushroom picker, they managed to escape

In Bashkiria, bears attacked a mushroom picker and a shepherd in the forest. This is reported by the Ministry of Ecology of the Republic in Telegram-channel.

The predator attacked a mushroom picker near Khutor Torgaska in the Ishimbay region. The bear scratched the Russian’s back and head, and then disappeared. The victim was able to return home on his own and call the doctors, the doctors had already helped him.

The second incident occurred in the Beloretsk district near the village of Akhmerovo – there a bear attacked a shepherd who was riding a horse. The Russian managed to escape from the predator on horseback, despite the fact that the bear had been chasing him for some time.

“Specialists are of the opinion that if the bear became the “initiator” of the conflict, the person would not be able to leave alive. More likely,

mushroom picker and predator unexpectedly and independently of each other ended up in one place. Currently, a hunt is being carried out in order to regulate the number of a bear that attacked a mushroom picker,” the ministry said.

Earlier, in the Cheremkhovo district of the Irkutsk region, a bear attacked a man who was picking wild garlic. A 40-year-old local resident from the village of Onotka was injured – he was heading by boat to the river bank to collect wild onions, where he was attacked by a predator.