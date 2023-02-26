In the Lipetsk region on Maslenitsa, a stuffed animal of a children’s toy Huggy Waggi was burned

The Maslenitsa holiday in the village of Argamach-Palna in the Lipetsk region was completed by the burning of a stuffed child’s toy Haggi Waggi. The “Monster” was set on fire with a flamethrower, at that time festive music sounded for the audience. Video published Telegram channel “Notebook Voronezh”.

Director of the archaeological park “Argamach” Alexander Golotvin comments “Gazeta.Ru” said that none of the children were upset by the destruction of the character, and their parents even thanked for the performance.

According to tradition, an effigy of winter is burned on Maslenitsa, thus saying goodbye to the cold and bringing spring closer. However, there are no strict requirements for the type of stuffed animal, as a rule, it is a straw doll, on which unnecessary clothes are put on.

According to Golotvin, the park decided to stop burning a woman back in 2016. Since then, the King of the Night from Game of Thrones, Voldemort from Harry Potter, coronavirus and Carnage from Spiderman have been burning on Shrovetide.

Huggy Waggi toys were banned from sale in Russia at the end of last year. This decision was explained by the discovery in them of a dangerous chemical substance – phenol, with prolonged contact with which children may experience headaches and dizziness.

Another complaint about characters popular with children was their contradiction to traditional values. The Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Tatarstan, Irina Volynets, said that “a monster with terrible teeth can bring a child to hysteria and psychosis.”