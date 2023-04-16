The governor of the Orenburg region instructed to catch all homeless dogs after the death of a boy

In the Orenburg region, all stray dogs will be caught after a boy was bitten to death by stray dogs in the Industrial District of the city. This was announced by the Governor of the region Denis Pasler in his Telegram-channel.

“All heads of municipalities need to once again immediately conduct a survey of the territories, to catch all neglected unrecorded dogs. It is also worth relying on information from residents,” the message says.

Pasler said that chipping animals is not a guarantee of people’s safety, and the measures provided for by the current legislation are insufficient, since there are cases when dogs returned to the environment harmed a person. According to the governor, the relevant law should be finalized and amended.

The death of a boy as a result of an attack by stray dogs became known earlier on April 16. As clarifies Telegram-channel “112”, the child was 9 years old.

The investigating authorities initiated a criminal case under the article on negligence, the actions of officials responsible for trapping stray animals in the region will be given a legal assessment.