Gladkov: Air defense shot down three air targets in the Shebekinsky district of the Belgorod region

Air defense systems shot down three air targets in the Shebekinsky urban district of the Belgorod region on approach to the city, the regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced in Telegram-channel.

Currently, operational services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground, he noted.

“According to preliminary data, no victims. There is damage to the power line,” Gladkov said, adding that emergency services will soon begin troubleshooting.

On September 17, air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian drone in the Domodedovo district of the Moscow region. Air defense troops also repelled an attack by a drone heading towards Moscow. He was intercepted in the urban district of Istra.