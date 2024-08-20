Governor Bogomaz: Air Defense Forces Destroyed Seven Ukrainian UAVs in Bryansk Region in an Hour

The Air Defense Forces (ADF) of the Russian Defense Ministry detected and destroyed seven unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Bryansk region. This was reported in its Telegram-channel reported the head of the Russian region, Alexander Bogomaz.

“There are no casualties or damage. Operational and emergency services are working on the scene,” he said.