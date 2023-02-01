In Buryatia, a woman attacked a schoolgirl on the street and began to beat her

In Buryatia, an elderly woman attacked a second grader on the street and started beating her. About it informs local TV and radio company “Arig Us”.

The incident occurred in Ulan-Ude when the girl was returning home from school. The child was crossing the road, at which time an unfamiliar pensioner caught up with her. The woman attacked the schoolgirl, grabbed her by the hood of her down jacket and hit her several times. “I was hurt and scared. She hit me twice on the back and on the hood. I walked, and she just took it and came over. More precisely, she didn’t come up, but ran up, for no reason at all, ”said the girl.

A passer-by came to the aid of the schoolgirl, she calmed the child and walked her home. The mother of the victim contacted the police, the officers are now studying the recordings from surveillance cameras. The identity of the attacker is being established, what kind of punishment she faces is still unknown.

