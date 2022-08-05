In the south of Sakhalin, a commuter train derailed on a single-track section of the railway

In the south of Sakhalin, a suburban train got off on a single-track, non-electrified section of the Ilyinsk-Yuzhny-Kholmsk railway. About it reported website of the Far Eastern Railway.

As a result of the incident in the Russian region, no one was injured. “On August 4, at 22:08 (Moscow time), on the Tomari-Novoselovo-Sakhalinskoye section of the single-track non-electrified section Ilyinsk-Yuzhny-Kholmsk, a derailment occurred as part of commuter train No. 6108 with the Tomari-Kholmsk message,” the press service of the Far Eastern Railway noted. .

A recovery train has already been dispatched to eliminate the consequences of the derailment from the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk station. The causes of what happened are now being established.

Earlier in the Tyumen region, a train locomotive derailed due to a malfunction of the wheelset. The locomotive and wagons of the train did not overturn, and there were no injuries as a result of the accident. The train continued four hours later with another locomotive.