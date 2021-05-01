A public transport stop fell on a woman in Perm. This was told by the head of the city administration Alexei Demkin in his Instagram…

It is noted that this happened during a squally wind. The woman suffered as a result of the fall of the bus stop on Milchakova Street. She was hospitalized. Demkin said that he had already instructed the heads of the districts to eliminate the consequences of strong gusts of wind. He also asked the residents of Perm to stay at home if possible during strong winds.

According to experts, on May 1, heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected in the Perm Territory. Wind gusts in the region can reach 23 meters per second.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, spoke about the weather for the May holidays. According to him, the northerners expect really “hot” weather conditions for May in this territory of Russia. He also predicts almost summer weather in the south of the European part of the country, including the Krasnodar Territory, Crimea and Stavropol Territory. In these regions, temperatures can rise up to 24 degrees.