In one of the Russian regions, officials have introduced a quota for pets that citizens can keep in an apartment. On Sunday, February 7, reports Telegram-channel “Rise”.

Restrictions are introduced in the Kirov region from February 14.

To calculate how many dogs or cats you can have, you must first subtract the rate of providing living space from the area of ​​the apartment, multiplied by the number of residents. This rate is set by local authorities, but traditionally it is 18 square meters.

The result obtained must be divided by the standard for animals: at least 2.5 square meters for dogs weighing more than 25 kilograms, from 1.5 square meters for dogs lighter than 25 kilograms, 0.8 square meters for cats.

Thus, a family of three can have two small dogs only in an apartment over 57 square meters. One person living in a 35-meter studio apartment can afford 21 cats.