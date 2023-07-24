In Yekaterinburg, a migrant beat a chain store guard for remarking

In Yekaterinburg, a migrant beat a chain store guard. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the agency, the defendant beat an employee of a chain store for a remark. When the attacker was taken to the police, he and his friend began to threaten the victim.

The chairman of the TFR, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to initiate a case on the fact of the incident and put it under control. Anatoly Nadbitov, Acting Head of the SUSK of Russia for the Sverdlovsk Region, was entrusted with investigating the incident.

Earlier it became known that two men were convicted in Altai who beat a Russian with a broom because of the sight of blood.