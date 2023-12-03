Near Samara, police detained a man who attacked a woman with a child in an elevator
In the Samara region, law enforcement officers detained a man who attacked a woman with a child in an elevator. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region.
The police arrived at the scene and detained the attacker. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.
