Light-engine plane made an emergency landing in Tatarstan

Light-engine training sports aircraft Yak-52 made an emergency landing in Tatarstan due to engine failure. About this, with reference to the main department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Russian region, writes RIA News.

It is specified that the aircraft belongs to the Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Aviation and Navy of Russia (DOSAAF). As a result of the incident, no one was injured.

In June 2020, a Yak-52 light aircraft crashed in the Samara region. Two people died – a cadet born in 2002 and an instructor born in 1968. The first flew the crashed plane.