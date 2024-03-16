Gladkov: in the Belgorod region, a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attacked a grain company truck

In the Belgorod region, a kamikaze drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked a truck belonging to a grain company driving along the road. About this in Telegram– the head of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov reported to the channel.

“As a result of the explosion, the driver was not injured, but the vehicle was damaged,” the governor said.

Gladkov clarified that the attack occurred on a section of the highway between the village of Oktyabrsky and the village of Yasnye Zori, Belgorod district.

Earlier, the Grayvoronsky urban district of the Belgorod region came under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Local residents were urged to take refuge in a safe place. Previously, it was reported that 15 Vampire MLRS rockets were shot down over the Belgorod region.