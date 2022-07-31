EMERCOM of Russia for Sakhalin: a group of five people with teenagers disappeared in the forest near Sinegorsk

Five people, including two teenagers aged 14 and 16, disappeared near the village of Sinegorsk near Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. This is reported on site Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Sakhalin Region.

According to the regional department, the day before the group went into the forest to collect wild plants, but did not return at the appointed time. There is no cell service in the area. A group of rescuers consisting of five people and one piece of equipment advanced to the proposed search site.

Earlier in Primorye, a group of 10 tourists, including seven children, who headed towards Mount Livadiyskaya (Pidan) during the cyclone, stopped communicating. Soon they contacted the rescuers and reported that they were descending the windfall on their own.