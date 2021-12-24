In the Altai Territory, a freight train demolished a passenger bus, as a result, three people were hospitalized. It is reported by Telegram-channel Mash.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon, December 24, near the village of Kulunda. According to Mash, there were a total of 16 people in the bus, along with the driver.

It is pre-determined that a passenger bus flew through a red light.

