Kuban operational headquarters: after a drone attack, a fire broke out at the Slavyansk oil refinery

Drones attacked the Slavyansky oil refinery (refinery) in the Slavyansky district of the Krasnodar Territory. About this in Telegram– the channel reported the operational headquarters of Kuban.

It is noted that the attempted attack occurred around 3:00 Moscow time. According to the Unified Duty Dispatch Service (EDDS) of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Slavyansk region, the drones were neutralized.

As a result of the fall of one of the devices, a fire broke out; 83 people and 25 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing it. “The involved units report that the fire is almost localized,” the operational headquarters added.

On the morning of Saturday, March 16, a fire occurred on the territory of the Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara Region. Later, the governor of the region, Dmitry Azarov, announced an attack by Ukrainian drones on the oil refinery.