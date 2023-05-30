In the Kirov region, a man was sentenced to three years probation for beating his 12-year-old son

In the Kirov region, a court sentenced a 42-year-old man to three years in prison for beating his 12-year-old son. This was reported to Lente.ru in the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

The Russian was found guilty under clause d of part 2 of article 117 (“Torture of a minor”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court placed him on probation for one year.

According to the agency, from October 2022 to January 2023, the father in the city of Nolinsk regularly beat the child.

