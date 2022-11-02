In the Nizhny Novgorod region, a disabled person beaten by teenagers because of a burger died

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, a 39-year-old disabled person died, who was severely beaten by teenagers for a stolen burger that cost 60 rubles. About it informs NTV.

The man fell into a coma and spent several days in intensive care, but the doctors could not save him. He died without regaining consciousness.

The incident was reported at the end of October. A video was published on the network, which shows how a group of young people swears and laughs at a Russian lying on the pavement.

According to eyewitnesses, the teenagers mocked him for a long time and fled when the police arrived at the scene. The three attackers were arrested. The eldest of them is 20 years old, the other two are 15 each. The first was sent to a pre-trial detention center, the juvenile accused were released under house arrest.

Friends of the deceased said that he lived alone on a disability pension, had mental problems, which is probably why he took a burger from the counter, forgetting to pay.

Earlier in Novosibirsk, teenagers brutally beat a child with developmental disabilities in a mob.