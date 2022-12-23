In Primorsky Krai, 647 percent of the monthly snowfall fell in two days

In particular, in the Kavalerovsky municipal district, 110 millimeters of snow fell in two days, which is almost 6.5 times more than the norm.

“The greatest impact of the elements fell on the Olginsky and Kavalerovsky districts. The total amount of precipitation since the beginning of the snowfall has already amounted to 63-120 millimeters, which is three to six monthly norms. In these areas of the Russian region, the height of the snow cover exceeded one meter, and the historical maximum of precipitation that fell in December per day was also beaten.

As clarified TASS Leading Specialist of the Primorsky Hydrometeorological Center Viktor Chulkov, over the past two days, the amount of precipitation in 16 districts of the region has exceeded the monthly norm.

Heavy snowfalls have been falling in Primorye for two days, in connection with which a storm warning has been announced in the region, and an emergency regime has been introduced in some districts. Due to bad weather on Thursday, December 22, the villages of Moryak Rybolov, Margaritovo, Furmanovo were cut off from transport links.