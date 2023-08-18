Velikoluksky diocese began checking due to the consecration of the monument to Stalin

The Velikoluksky diocese has begun an official check in connection with the consecration of the monument to Joseph Stalin. About it declared Diocesan press office.

It is noted that the opening of the monument took place on August 15 on the territory of the Mikron plant. During the ceremony, one of the priests of the diocese consecrated the monument.

“Participation in this event, without blessing and coordination with the diocesan administration, was taken by the clergy of the Velikoluksky diocese. At the moment, an official check is being carried out, ”the press service said in a statement.

They added that the actions of the clergy do not reflect the position of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) and at the same time are their personal views and beliefs.

Earlier, the priests of the Russian Orthodox Church consecrated the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). Archpriest Alexander Abramov and hegumen Varlaam, a cleric of the Arkhangelsk diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church, took part in the consecration ceremony. Representatives of ZNPP did not specify which objects at the station were consecrated.