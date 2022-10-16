In the Republic of Komi, an oil spill from a pipeline occurred, a state of emergency was introduced

In the Republic of Komi, an oil spill occurred due to an accident at an oil pipeline, and a state of emergency at the municipal level was introduced in the region. This was announced by the head of the region Vladimir Uiba in Telegram.

The accident occurred on a section of the main oil pipeline Ukhta – Yaroslavl in the Knyazhpogostsky district of the republic. According to preliminary data, the volume of released oil amounted to about 100 cubic meters. site JSC Transneft-North, which operates the oil pipeline.

According to Vladimir Uyba, 100 pieces of equipment and 130 people are working at the scene of the incident, who pumped out and bunded the place of the leak. At the same time, the head of the region noted that there is no threat to the population.

“The spill was on the ground and partly in a swamp, which has no outlet to either streams or rivers, so there are no threats to drinking sources and the population. (…) Nevertheless, we conducted a state of emergency at the municipal level,” he explained, noting that the damaged section would be restored by the end of next week.

Earlier in October, the Polish authorities named the cause of the leak at the site of Russia’s largest export oil pipeline, Druzhba. According to Mateusz Berger, Commissioner of the Polish Government for Strategic Energy Infrastructure, the accident occurred due to a “relatively large” crack that caused the structure to depressurize.