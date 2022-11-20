In Krasnodar, an eighth-grader died during a line-up at Lyceum No. 4, the ICR is checking

In Krasnodar, in Lyceum No. 4, a 14-year-old boy died during a line in front of children. On Sunday, November 20, reports “Gazeta.Ru”.

According to the publication, the eighth-grader became ill and lost consciousness. He was taken to the medical office, where the doctor tried to help the boy and called an ambulance. However, the teenager died.

It has been preliminary established that the death of the child is not criminal in nature. Probably, what happened could be related to the health of the deceased. Now the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) is conducting an inspection.

