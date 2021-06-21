The Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation will develop a memo for schoolchildren and teachers on distance learning. About this on Monday, June 21, reported in the press service ministries.

“This memo is devoted to the peculiarities of the work of” distance systems “, and also describes the difficulties that students may face when using distance technologies, and ways to solve them,” – said in the message.

It is noted that at the initiative of the head of the ministry, Sergei Kravtsov, a hot line was launched to collect proposals to improve the quality of education. Based on the results of the first 20 days of work, more than 1.4 thousand proposals were collected and analyzed, one of which was a reminder on remote learning.

In addition, the top three topics of most concern to the pedagogical and parenting community today also included proposals for improving the mechanisms for holding the exam and the exam, issues of the safety of the educational space, as well as adjusting the implementation of the digital educational environment, the department added.

On May 22, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the government had no plans to transfer the education system in Russia to a distance format. He noted that the country cherishes the fact that full-time education provides.