In Russia, an increase in cyber attacks from abroad on the Remote Electronic Voting (DEG) system is expected in September 2023, Izvestia was told in Independent Public Monitoring (NOM), which prepared an expert report on improving the system of public observation of elections.

“We see such risks both in words and in deeds: against the backdrop of what is happening, of course, there will be an increase in cyber attacks. Moreover, we see Western experts and politicians discrediting and doubting the legitimacy of the political electoral system of the Russian Federation, and in particular in new forms of voting, such as multi-day and remote voting. And all this, of course, will intensify closer to the Single Voting Day, ”said Alexander Brod, chairman of the NOM, member of the HRC.

Experience has shown that hackers try to delete data sets, change ballots, or disable the entire DEG system. This year we will talk about “tens of thousands of cyber attacks,” says Sergey Grebennikov, director of the Russian Association for Electronic Communications. According to him, today the activity of hackers will increase compared to last year, when more than 35,000 cyber attacks were committed.

Online elections also remain a relatively new system for voters, so everything related to it is often used for disinformation purposes. In social networks, this particular topic has become a favorite for such provocative materials. Such fakes are designed to make people doubt the correctness of the results of online voting. Moreover, most of the stuffing spread through foreign sources, as well as through foreign agents.

Against the backdrop of a growing threat and the development of a remote voting system, NOM experts advise acquiring new formats for monitoring elections: in particular, this year it is worth turning on continuous broadcasting of video surveillance in the premises of the TEC DEG for everyone. In addition, public figures even offer to display technical procedures on the web portal, such as the status of downloading the encryption key.

Remote electronic voting on the federal platform in the elections in September will be used by 24 constituent entities of the Russian Federation. In addition, Moscow will conduct online voting on its own platform. It is noteworthy that the DEG this year will also be a record in terms of the number of time zones – there will be five of them.

78 election campaigns will be held in 54 regions. More than 34 thousand mandates will be replaced. A single voting day will be held in Russia on September 10. For the first time, the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions will take part in it.

