On agricultural lands, which are located near large cities, it was proposed to build farms for leasing them to entrepreneurs. The federal company “Etazhi” sent the initiative to the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Agriculture.

As explained in the company, the measure is needed for the development of domestic agriculture, attracting people to the sphere and the construction of affordable and sought-after housing.

Also among the proposals of realtors is the creation of management companies, which will, among other things, be engaged in the marketing of farmers’ products.

“In Russia, it is necessary to expand and develop new mechanisms of public-private partnership, including in the field of agriculture,” said Anton Saukov, head of the suburban real estate center of the federal company Etazhi.

This is a good initiative in terms of the re-urbanization process (when people leave the cities), said State Duma deputy from the LDPR faction Stanislav Naumov.

