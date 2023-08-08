The Prosecutor General’s Office suggested that businesses and social activists consider amending the State Standards for food products – establishing uniform requirements for packaging. This is stated in the materials of the department for the meeting, which took place last week. Izvestia got acquainted with these papers.

They also say that the situation related to the dynamics of prices with a decrease in the goods in the package is under the control of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The publication asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade whether it is necessary to unify approaches to packaging for manufacturers in the standards. The department is in favor of rounding the container sizes to integer values, for example, up to 1 liter, one of the participants in the meeting clarified to Izvestia. The ministry told the publication that they are working on this issue with the authorities and business. Izvestia sent a request to the Prosecutor General’s Office, as well as the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the Institute for the Development of Entrepreneurship and Economics (IRPE), after the crisis of 2008-2009, manufacturers began to actively reduce the volume of packaging by 7-20%. At the same time, the price of goods remains the same. This is the so-called shrinkflation. But manufacturers do not violate the law, they indicate its volume and weight on the container, emphasized in the IRPE. For a buyer, a difference of 30-50 ml is imperceptible, and people react more sensitively to price increases, demand is declining, Natalya Nazarova, head of the IRPE, told Izvestia.

That is, we are talking about a tool that allows companies to reduce costs with limited opportunities to increase the cost of products. But the majority of Russians are dissatisfied with this – this is 60%, VCIOM found out back in 2019.

Such an approach to packaging can be called misleading consumers, says Petr Shelishch, Chairman of the Consumers Union of the Russian Federation. People see the usual size of the product on the shelf and perceive it as, for example, 1 liter, for this reason they do not additionally consider the container, which has now changed in size, he clarified.

