On May 1, amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses (Code of Administrative Offenses) entered into force, according to which the fine for violating the rules of movement through railway tracks is increased five times.

The amount of the fine increased from 1,000 to 5,000 rubles. Traveling through an unregulated level crossing, if a train approaches it within sight, entails administrative liability and a monetary penalty or deprivation of rights, for a period of three to six months.

In the event of a repeated offense, the driver’s license may be revoked for one year.

It is noted that the discount will not apply to these fines if the order is paid within 20 days from the date of issue, and the offender will have to pay all five thousand rubles.

On April 15, it was reported that the Russian government had proposed increasing the maximum prison sentence for systematic drunk driving to three years. According to the proposed draft law, the punishment will also affect the increase in the terms of correctional labor (up to two years) and the amount of the fine. It is planned that the document will be considered at the plenary sessions of the State Duma in the first reading in the spring session.