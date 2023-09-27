The bill on improving the mechanism for countering illegal connections to water supply and sewerage was supported by the government, as follows from the draft official recall of the Cabinet of Ministers. Izvestia reviewed a copy of the document.

“Due to the fact that the amount of administrative fines under Art. 720 of the Code of Administrative Offenses has not been revised since 2007; the issue of strengthening liability for committing these administrative offenses needs to be worked out,” the Cabinet of Ministers noted in the review.

Now fines amount to no more than 1.5 thousand rubles for citizens and up to 30 thousand for legal entities.

“Today we receive many complaints from citizens that some owners decide to make an unauthorized connection to the central water supply system, and only then start processing the documents,” Vladimir Koshelev, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee for Construction and Housing and Public Utilities, told Izvestia.

Tightening liability for unauthorized connection to a water supply system is advisable, the deputy emphasized.

Fines should be increased significantly – up to 10 times, Alexander Yakubovsky, a member of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Communal Services, is sure.

Most often, the rules are violated by entrepreneurs who do not want to spend money on an official connection to networks and enter into an agreement for water supply and sanitation, Tatyana Vepretskaya, director of the National Housing Congress, an expert at the Public Council under the Ministry of Construction, told Izvestia.

Sewage method: fines for cutting into sewers and water pipes may increase