The Federation Council (SF) proposes to introduce increased duties (35%) on the import of veterinary drugs. Such an initiative is contained in the recommendations to the government of the Federation Council committee on agrarian and food policy and environmental management. Izvestia got acquainted with the document.

Changes are proposed to be made to government decree No. 2240, which establishes duties in the amount of 35% of the customs value for a number of goods from “unfriendly countries”. Now it includes shampoos, deodorants and different types of weapons. The Federation Council considers it necessary to supplement the list with veterinary preparations. The list of unfriendly countries, according to government decree No. 430-r, includes the USA, Great Britain, Canada and EU member states.

This will contribute to the growth of domestic production, the authors of the document believe. They also clarify that the measure is appropriate if there are “sufficient volumes of domestic production of their analogues.”

Russia needs to reduce dependence on foreign imports of veterinary drugs. First of all, from the European market, says Lyudmila Talabaeva, a member of the Federation Council committee on agrarian and food policy and environmental management.

“We are not saying that everything should be banned. But there are drugs that have analogues in Russia or they can be purchased on alternative markets. Today it has become obvious that we must increase our production, as well as cooperate with those countries that are also interested in this. Many foreign companies, mainly from Europe and the United States, have already begun to supply fewer drugs to the Russian markets due to sanctions and logistics. Therefore, the transition to other markets has already begun,” she said.

In addition to this recommendation, the Federation Council proposes to consider other ways to support domestic producers. In particular, an increase in funding under the program “Ensuring the chemical and biological safety of Russia”, the inclusion of the largest domestic manufacturers of veterinary drugs in the list of backbone organizations applying for state support, as well as the recognition of the industry as critically important for agriculture.

