Next year, the Federal Treasury may start collecting taxes from the wallets of individuals in the digital ruble – such a scenario was allowed by the head of the structure, Roman Artyukhin, as part of the Central Bank experiment.

“It seems to me that at the first stage, tax collection in the digital ruble will affect more individuals. With the corporate sector, everything is more complicated, there are many more types of payments. With citizens, the situation is simpler, in fact, we are talking about paying from their wallets, “he said in an interview with Izvestia at the SPIEF.

Starting next year, the Central Bank will launch a pilot project to test the digital ruble, and the Treasury will take part in it.

According to Roman Artyukhin, the third type of money has a serious potential for ensuring traceability of the movement of funds in the economy, when transferring advances, banking support of government contracts.

“Of course, the new form must be adapted to new conditions and, above all, be useful, but over time we can safely predict the displacement of the cash form by the digital ruble,” the head of the Treasury said.

