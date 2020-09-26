In Yakutia, where the clumsy attempt of the Kremlin propagandists to present the population’s “massive support” to Putin’s “eternal rule” recently failed, enthusiasts managed to find a rather valuable exhibit in one of the cemeteries of the dead planes – the personal board of the General Secretary of the CPSU Central Committee Nikita Khrushchev, rusted from time to time Il-14P.

Writes about it edition “Notepad”.

The value of the find can be said by the fact that it delighted the European media, which happily reported that the famous “leader of the Cold War Khrushchev” flew on the found board when he replaced the legendary Stalin in the Kremlin and debunked the cult of his personality.

It is noted that for Khrushchev, the uncomfortable Ilyushin was equipped with a VIP cabin with all the conveniences unprecedented by the standards of the late 1950s (the plane was commissioned in 1957).

According to aviation historians, state-of-the-art (for that time) American navigation equipment was installed on board the Khrushchev Il-14P.

“In particular, there was (radio equipment) that could tune to the bands of five countries, including Japan, Australia and the United States (New York) and, after tuning, gave the current coordinates of the aircraft in flight, apparently using the triangulation method“, – said the specialist.

When Khrushchev first flew to the United States, he used a different aircraft – the gigantic long-range Tu-114 airliner, created on the basis of the Tu-95 strategic bomber. The Americans at Andrews Air Force Base did not have a sufficiently high mobile ladder on which the General Secretary of the CPSU Central Committee could descend, retaining his dignity. Then it was decided to fit a fire engine to the side so that the Soviet delegation would descend to the ground using its retractable ladder.

Subsequently, Khrushchev completely abandoned the use of the Il-14 in favor of the four-engined Il-18, believing that two additional engines would guarantee him a higher level of safety. So, over time, the long-suffering “side № 1” ended up in a landfill in Chersky.

This Yakut village, once the center of polar aviation and receiving hundreds of aircraft, has now become a real museum of Soviet devastation.

Timur Fatkulov, and after him the British tabloids who picked up his story about the Khrushchev plane, argue that it would be great to transport the Soviet-era planes rusting in Chersky to museums where thousands of people could see them.

“But this idea, despite its beauty and correctness, alas, is impracticable”, – the author of the article complains.

Earlier “FACTS” wrote that in Poltava, the famous the Soviet-American Operation Frentice.

32

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter