Russian engineers have created a “smart” suit that can be used for diagnosis and rehabilitation in diseases of the musculoskeletal system – for example, herniated discs, cerebral palsy, obesity, muscle inflammation and after injuries.

The development allows you to control the state of the muscular frame, movements and position of the body in space, as well as objectively assess the mobility of the patients’ joints. Based on the data obtained, artificial intelligence creates personal programs for the restoration of motor functions, monitors the correct execution of exercises and their effectiveness. Testing of the suit has already begun at the Moscow Healthcare Innovation Center.

As the researchers explained, a special navigation system is used to record movements in the suit, similar to the technology used to track the movements of ships, aircraft, missiles and other objects. The suit has 12 sensors – three on each limb. These are electronic gyroscopes that show the orientation of the body in space, accelerometers that measure acceleration, and magnetometers that help determine the position of a person with his head down or up.

Data from all these devices via Bluetooth enters the computing module, where it is processed by artificial intelligence that recognizes movements. This is necessary so that the system can give the user the correct recommendations. The developers used two types of neural networks. The first was trained on reference data on correct healthy movements, as, for example, in athletes. The second learns from the movements of the patient, which allows it to determine the ideal individual trajectory for a particular person.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

“It’s time for the body: in the Russian Federation they created a smart suit for the rehabilitation of people with hernias and cerebral palsy”