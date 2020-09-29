In Russia, a law has come into force that allows a convict to be transferred to colonies located in the regions near his home or the place of residence of close relatives, reports on Tuesday, September 29, TASS…

These changes were made to the Criminal Executive Code of the Russian Federation. The innovations will also affect those sentenced to forced labor. The execution will be carried out by the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), if possible.

It is noted that the transfer will be carried out upon a written application from the convict or his family members. Wherein “Gazeta.ru” clarifies that close relatives are spouses, parents, children, adoptive parents, adopted children, siblings, grandparents, and grandchildren.

The previous rules provided for the sending of convicts to the colonies of the region where they lived or were convicted. If there was no institution in the region or there were not enough places, the convict was sent to the territory of another subject of the Russian Federation. In such cases, the new amendments provide for moving not to any region, but to the nearest one.

The corresponding order was signed on April 1 by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Before that, on March 19, the bill was approved in the State Duma.